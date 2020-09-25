The Bakersfield Police Department have a man suspected of a Sept. 14 shooting death of Glenn Earl Henderson Jr. at Beale Park in custody.
Tyequez Baker, 20, was already in custody at the Kern County Jail for an unrelated attempted murder shooting and parole violation warrant, BPD said in a news release. Baker faces additional charges on suspicion of a felon in possession of both a firearm ammunition.
On Sept. 14 at about 8 a.m., BPD officers responded to a report of shots fired at Beale Park, 500 Oleander. Glenn Earl Henderson Jr. had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111
