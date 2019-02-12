One person was wounded in a shooting on Highway 99 late Monday and the suspect remains at large.
The shooting occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 south of Highway 223, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim and his right front passenger were in the No. 1 lane when they saw a black Honda Civic approaching from behind at a high rate of speed, officers said. As the car drew even, the right front passenger of the Honda pointed a handgun out of the open passenger's side window and fired one round, according to the CHP.
The victim felt an impact to his middle back and accelerated. He drove himself to Memorial Hospital, where he and the passenger were contacted by officers, according to the CHP.
The suspect is described as a light-complected male who was wearing a black beanie hat and dark clothing. The vehicle is described as a matte black 1996-97 Honda Civic.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP at 396-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.