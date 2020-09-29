The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of multiple felony charges after a Monday afternoon road rage shooting incident on Highway 58 east of Bakersfield.
Eddy Jerrelle Perez, 39, of San Pablo, was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and felony child endangerment, according to KCSO.
At 4:20 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Jameson Road and Highway 58 to meet with a victim who said he was shot at while driving. The victim said while traveling westbound on Highway 58 near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road that the driver of another car pointed a handgun at him and fired a shot that struck the victim’s vehicle.
Deputies searched the area and located the suspect vehicle — a black Kia Optima — at a Chevron gas station on General Beale Road near Highway 58. A “high-risk stop” was conducted, KCSO said, and deputies detained the suspect and a female passenger. Their young son was in the vehicle at the time, KCSO said.
The victim positively identified the driver as the shooter and deputies found a loaded handgun on the suspect that matched the victim's description.
The female passenger was released at the scene along with the child, KCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.
