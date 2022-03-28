Suspect arrested after fire at Buena Vista Road estate causes estimated $2M in damage

An arson suspect was arrested Sunday morning in connection with a fire at a rural estate on Buena Vista Road believed to have caused approximately $2 million in damage, according to Kern County Fire Department officials.
Fire officials said Marty Sias, 29, was taken into custody by KCFD officers around 9:20 a.m. at nearby Independence High School after a large search.
The fire was first reported at 8339 Buena Vista Road in Bakersfield around 11:01 p.m. Saturday, and the first firefighters were on scene about eight minutes later, according to Capt. Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department.
The response included more than 60 personnel, as well as three water tenders, because of the rural nature of the location. Freeborn also said no one was injured as a result of the blaze.
An internet search of the address indicated the location is Palazzo Destefani, which is well-known as a venue where local fundraisers and wedding receptions have been held.
When firefighters arrived, the main building of the structure, which was more than 10,000 square feet and connected to several other structures on the property, was fully engulfed in flames, Freeborn said.
He added that firefighters were able to save an estimated $2 million worth of property value in the adjacent structures, which was estimated to be about the value of the building that burned.
Fire officials had to make difficult decisions once they arrived on scene, he said.
“‘Is it going to be futile to try and extinguish this, or do we work at saving everything around it and then extinguish it as quickly as possible?’” Freeborn said, noting the dilemma. “And so that decision had to be made — all of these other buildings that have garages that have multiple cars in them, the other buildings that are also living quarters, all of these other surrounding buildings that were also thousands of square feet, as well … Those buildings all had to be saved. There was some damage to them from the fire, but they were saved.”
Fire officials declined to state how they were able to identify the fire as part of an arson investigation so quickly, citing an ongoing investigation, he added.
Bakersfield Police Department officials confirmed they assisted in a canvass of the area to find Sias, who was located at the high school after two additional fires were set on the campus, according to Kern County Fire officials.
A Kern High School District official reported that while two small fires were reported at Independence High, there was no significant fire damage from the incident, no one was injured and no one was on campus when the fires were set.
The Kern County DA’s office has yet to receive a request for charges in connection with the investigation, according to Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, via email. However, the request is expected to come Tuesday, he added, at which time charges would be considered.