The Kern County Superior Court announced that face coverings must be worn to enter the courthouses, according to a Wednesday news release from the court.
The court defines face coverings as those that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose. This includes homemade cloth ear loop covers, scarves, handkerchiefs and neck gaiters, according to the news release.
(1) comment
Because masks are 100% effective.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.