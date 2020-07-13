A vehicle containing human remains found underwater at Buena Vista Lake Recreation Area on Monday is related to a missing person report filed three years ago in Southern California, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle was in Lake Webb by search and rescue divers around 11 a.m. near the location where a bone was found the prior evening, KCSO said in a news release.
The bone found Sunday is believed to have come from the remains found inside the vehicle, according to KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson.
The identity of the remains is unknown and will be released by the coroner's office at a later time, KCSO said.
(1) comment
Baylee Despot?
