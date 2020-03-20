Studio Movie Grill will be temporarily closing all of its locations nationwide in response to COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release by the company Friday.
The theater will refund all pre-purchased tickets and suspend billing customers on all subscription plans, according to the release. The theater also said employees will continue to have medical insurance during the temporary closure.
