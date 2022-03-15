Student stabbed in after-school fight at Shafter High

School officials reported that a student was stabbed Monday afternoon at Shafter High School, during a fight between two students.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. after school, according to school officials, who reported the incident Tuesday morning.
One of the students was taken into custody, according to a statement from Erin Briscoe-Clarke, spokeswoman for the Kern High School District.
School officials did not release any information regarding the nature of the student’s condition or injuries.
“The ongoing investigation has determined it was an isolated situation, and no other students were in danger,” according to an email from Briscoe-Clarke. “Our thoughts go out to the injured student and their family. We are unable to provide further comment at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”