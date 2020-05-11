The Bakersfield Police Department made 18 traffic stops and issued 10 citations during a Saturday night street racing enforcement sweep, according to a BPD news release.
Between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. BPD responded to eight calls concerning street racing violations. Six cars were impounded as a result of the enforcement efforts, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
