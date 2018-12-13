An employee at a business north of Valley Plaza mall was assaulted during a robbery, according to police.
On Oct. 18, the two suspects entered the Marshalls at 3008 Ming Ave., grabbed merchandise and tried leaving without paying, police said.
An employee confronted the men, and they assaulted the employee and ran from the business, police said.
The suspects are described as white. One is described as 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, dark hair, mustache, thin beard and tattoos, the other 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, beard and tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Jordan at 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
