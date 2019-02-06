Probation officers found a stolen rifle during a search Tuesday.
The officers arrested Nathaniel Barajas, 19, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and gang-related offenses, according to a Probation Department release.
The search occurred around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of East Ninth Street.
