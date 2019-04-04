A baby girl that was stillborn last year has been determined to actually be a homicide.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on May 24, 2018, a baby identified as “Baby Villegas” was stillborn at Kern Medical Center. An examination of the body has determined that the baby died from blunt force trauma, making the death a homicide.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, which initially handled the case, the county Coroner's Office has known since last year about the cause of death but waited to release the information now as the investigation into the death is wrapping up.
The department said they have a suspect in mind and that the case has been sent to the county District Attorney's Office for review. If the DA's Office determines there's sufficient evidence, an arrest could be made soon and charges would be filed.
