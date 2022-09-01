 Skip to main content
State does little to ensure kids are reading by third grade

California fourth-graders trail the nation in reading, and half of its third-graders, including two-thirds of Black students and 61 percent of Latino students, do not read at grade level.

Yet, California is not among the states — including Mississippi, North Carolina, Florida, Connecticut, Colorado, Virginia and New York City — that have adopted comprehensive literacy plans to ensure that all children can read by third grade. And California has not set a timeline or given any indication it intends to create such a plan.

