Investigators with the California Department of Motor Vehicles cited 132 people, including eight in Bakersfield, in December for misusing disabled person parking placards, according to a DMV news release.
Those cited had their placard confiscated and face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.
Anyone who suspects a person might be misusing a disabled person placard is asked to report it using an online complaint form or by contacting a local DMV Investigations office.
In Bakersfield, the number is 836-2291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.