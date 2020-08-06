The Stagecoach Fire has burned 6,700 acres as of Thursday morning and is at 10 percent containment, according to the Bureau of Land Management California.
As of Wednesday evening, the fire had destroyed an additional structure, totaling three, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Recommended evacuations remain in place in the area west of Old Ox Road east to Caliente Bodfish Road, between Quail Canyon Road south to Foxtail Canyon Road and Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road, and from the area south of School Street to Walker Basin Road.
A precautionary evacuation is in place from the west end of Owls Clover Road and Malivan Road east to the east end of Kendall Road, between Erdle Drive south to Piute Meadows Road, according to KCFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.