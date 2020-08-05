The Stagecoach Fire has grown to 4,100 acres and the Kern County Fire Department has reached 10 percent containment on the wildfire as of Wednesday afternoon, according to KCFD.
The fire grew by 600 acres since Tuesday evening, KCFD said. Previous evacuations are still in effect and no new evacuation orders were made as of Wednesday.
On Tuesday, two structures were confirmed destroyed and one was confirmed damaged. While 250 structures remain threatened, KCFD estimated Tuesday night that the wildfire will be contained by August 17.
(1) comment
It is sad that now, in 2020, we still cant get a good, updating fire map. Those close to the fire would love to know how it is moving. Why is this not a thing?
