A golden hue bathed Piute Meadows on Tuesday afternoon as sunlight peered through the Stagecoach Fire’s dark, towering plumes of smoke.
Patricia Paine, a resident of Piute Meadow Ranches, examined the damage on her 20-acre property adjacent to where the wildfire began Monday. Fortunately, her home wasn't damaged in the blaze that engulfed much of her and her neighbors' properties Monday evening.
“The fire stopped (a few hundred feet from my house) where my son cleared the area,” Paine said. “My son was here throughout the whole night. He’s protecting mom’s house.”
Paine was in northern California visiting some friends when her son, Michael Paine, called Monday at about 3:30 p.m. telling her he saw smoke nearby. She said this is the first wildfire impacting her property during her eight years living in the quiet mountain community.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire grew to 2,500 acres and was still at zero percent containment, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Andrew Freeborn, the department’s public information officer, estimated it would continue growing.
“We have a difficult fire fight,” Freeborn said. “You don’t have the worst terrain, you don’t have the worst fuel and you don’t have the worst uncooperative weather, but you don’t have good weather, you don’t have good terrain and you don’t have good vegetation.”
Freeborn said the wind had not been the primary factor in the fire’s spread as of Tuesday. However, wind gusts were beginning to pick up throughout adjacent Walker Basin in the afternoon.
Two homes have been confirmed lost to the fire in the area of Piute Meadows, Freeborn said.
Paine said nobody has fire insurance in Piute Meadows or the surrounding communities because they were informed by insurance providers that they live in a “burn zone.”
“(Our insurer) cancelled us, and they cancelled everybody else up here in Lake Isabella and Kernville,” Paine said.
Piute Meadows resident David Boucher lives next door to one of the destroyed home. He said the homeowner is currently in Los Angeles and had already been through many hardships prior to the fire.
“I feel sorry for him because he’s recovered from cancer, then he came down with some sort of aneurysm and then this happened,” Boucher said.
Boucher said he and his wife assisted KCFD firefighters Monday as they pumped water from his pool and checked on neighbors. He said some of the flames around his property got as high as 40 to 50 feet.
He said that he and the property was likely spared from the fire thanks to some help from their wild donkey, Jack.
“He's been tearing all of this brush up for a while so it won’t catch (fire) anymore,” Boucher said. “California needs a whole bunch of (donkeys) just to let them loose in the hills.”
Freeborn said the fire was spreading northeast towards the community of Havilah. As of Tuesday afternoon, no additional evacuations had been issued since the Monday night orders in the area north of Walker Basin Road, east of Caliente Bodfish Road.
About 200 firefighters spent Monday night sparring with the Stagecoach Fire and another 200 came for relief on Tuesday, Freeborn said. Some of the several assisting agencies that helped KCFD included the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the White Mountain Fire Department.
Freeborn estimated that KCFD had 80 to 100 firefighters assigned to the Stagecoach Fire at its peak Monday.
“This (wildfire) potentially has the most Kern County firefighters assigned to it at one point in time when you compare it to other wildfires we’ve had this year,” Freeborn said.
Throughout Tuesday, Cal Fire’s airplanes continually circled overhead dropping Phos-Chek, a fire retardant fertilizer used to help put out wildfires. At about 1:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol called for a “hard shutdown” of Caliente Bodfish Road, which led to the affected area, according to a CHP patrolman.
“Right now we’re worried about the various mountain communities,” Freeborn said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.
