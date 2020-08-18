The Kern County Superior Court announced Tuesday that official court reporters will no longer be provided by the court in a number of types of trials due to a staffing shortage.
The court's union attributes the staffing shortage to the court underpaying its court reporters locally.
Kristin Davis, the court’s public information officer, explained the recent shortage of official court reporters prompted the policy change to ensure criminal trials would be equipped with them when needed.
“(Court reporters) are hard to come by,” Davis said. “When we go out for recruitment we try to go to a court reporting school to find our candidates. It’s hard to be a court reporter and they’re hard to come by.”
Joaquin Rivera, chapter president of Service Employees International Union Local 521, said the staffing shortage comes from the court not paying court reporters “comparable wages” to other counties, such as Los Angeles and Alameda.
“We are here day and night in discussions with the court (about court reporters’ salaries),” Rivera said.
Court reporters — who are responsible for creating an official transcript of a trial — will no longer be provided in limited civil or unlimited civil trials, “most” probate matters, small claims, misdemeanor trials, traffic court, and family law matters after Sept. 14. However, Davis said that court reporters were previously not provided in misdemeanor trials.
Rivera said that the court currently is between five to 10 court reporters short of where it had been previously. He said the current number of reporters is in the “upper 30s.”
Currently, there are two open court reporter positions within Kern's court system, with one being in the metro division and another in Mojave. The listed salary ranges from about $73,000 to $90,000.
Attorneys will be able to bring in their own court reporters if they deem one necessary; otherwise, both parties can elect to not have one, Davis said.
Richard Middlebrook, owner of the law firm Middlebrook & Associates, explained that attorneys have already been paying for the use of an official court reporter, so going to an outside entity won’t change much cost-wise.
“Very few people will pay the thousands of dollars it takes to have people transcribe a trial,” Middlebrook said. “Last year I had to pay $1,400 out of pocket to have a six-hour testimony recorded in a fatal DUI trial.”
While there are already some alternatives to court reporters in place through electronic measures, Davis said electronic means will not be put in place of the previously provided reporters.
However, Middlebrook said that he’s seen court reporters “phased out” at many other courts before. He said that while electronic measures help cut costs, he isn’t thrilled about the possibility of losing a “human touch.”
“There’s no one there to say stop if people are talking over each other and sometimes people will intentionally talk over each other to muddle what will be said,” Middlebrook said.
Peter Kang, Kern County chief assistant public defender, expressed a similar view on not wanting to have to solely depend on an electronic method of court reporting.
“Generally, when disputes arise in court, a reporter’s presence is incredibly important in providing immediate requested accurate read back of questions and testimony,” Kang said. “In my own experience, recordings can fail, be inaudible or garbled — and if that happens at a critical point in trial, the results can be disastrous.”
Kang said he hasn’t noticed any changes or disruptions in service with the recent shortage of court reporters.
Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, said the shortage and new policy’s impact will likely be “limited” on his office’s prosecutors.
“Only time it would come up for us is in civil cases, in which we do have some engagement, but on a very limited scale,” Kinzel said.
