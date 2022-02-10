South holds off North to win first SEYL boys basketball title since 2017

With a chant of Spartans echoing throughout the rafters of the South High gym, senior point guard Prince Ellis went to the line to shoot the first of a one-and-one free throw with 7.9 seconds to play.
The South left-hander missed the shot, but the damage has already been done by that point.
Ellis scored his team’s final six points and finished with a team-high 21 as the Spartans held on for a 58-52 victory over North High to cap the school’s first Southeast Yosemite League boys basketball title since 2017.
In a see-saw battle, both teams exchanged runs. South (18-8, 9-1) led by seven in the second quarter, while the Stars built a 37-28 advantage on a 3-pointer by Noah James, who finished with a game-high 23 points.
But it was the Spartans defensive pressure that proved to be the difference.
South closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Shane Carr, and then scored nine of the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
Carr hit another 3-pointer to give his team a 45-41 lead with 6:30 to play and South never trailed thereafter.
North (15-10, 8-2) had just one field goal in the first six minutes of the final quarter, but managed to stay close at the free throw line. Sophomore point guard David Vasquez, who was harassed all night by the Spartans' energetic full-court press, made four free throws, Cole Williams hit a timely pull-up jumper to pull his team to within 52-50 with 1:25 to play.
Ellis followed with a floater, but Vasquez beat South down the floor, scored on a drive and was fouled to make it 54-52 with 58.8 seconds to play. But Vasquez missed the free throw, and North never got closer. The Stars were 20 of 31 from the line for the game.
After a slow start, with each team struggling to just 14 combined first-quarter points, the Spartans picked up the pace and extended its lead to 16-9 on a steal and score by Deeshawn Brown.
But James, who had missed three of his first four free throws and had just one field goal in the first 12 minutes of play, got on track at the line. He made 7 of 8 in the quarter and brought the large, vocal crowd to its feat with a two-hand dunk off a strong baseline move that knotted the game at 17-17 with 2:25 left in the first half.
The 6-foot-4 senior had seven more points to start the third quarter before South began to climb back into the game.
Damareyah Wafford finished with 12 points for the Spartans, while Carr had eight and Louie Gonzales added seven. Vasquez finished with eight for North, with Williams and Andre Jefferson scoring seven apiece.