Snow expected in the pass Tuesday, Wednesday

National Weather Service experts forecast a storm expected to bring about 3-4 inches of snow at pass levels in Kern County, with 1-2 inches coming as low as 2,500 feet.
California Highway Patrol officers in the Fort Tejon area — who started an hourslong cleanup around 2:50 p.m. Monday from a big rig crash that shut down the two left-most lanes of Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road — also received notification of the potential for snow starting that evening, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa of the CHP Traffic Management Office.
However, a spokesman for the Newhall area office reached by phone Monday evening said potential plans to limit Grapevine traffic overnight when the storm is expected to move in, which trigger an around-the-clock watch known as Operation Snowflake, were not in the works.
“There is a concern for travel delays and issues with the grapevine,” said Jim Bagnall, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Hanford station.
“We need that (precipitation),” he added. “We don’t need the headaches that it might cause — but we do need to add to the snowpack.”
The snow is expected to taper off by around 4 p.m. Wednesday, he added.