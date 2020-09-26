A small number of Kern County customers of PG&E could see a Public Safety Power Shutoff early Sunday through Monday due to winds, PG&E reported.
PG&E says 27 customers could be impacted if power is turned off to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.
Statewide, 96,876 PG&E customers could be impacted, the company reported.
Customers can look up their address to see if it could be included at pge.com/pspsupdates.
