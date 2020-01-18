A small airplane made an emergency landing on Cottonwood Road near Feliz Road in south Bakersfield on Friday night, according to the FAA.
A single-engine Cessna 182 was inbound to Bakersfield Municipal Airport when the pilot reported the engine had failed and he was going to make an emergency landing, according to FAA Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor. The pilot landed around 11:50 p.m.
The plane’s right wing struck a traffic light, causing minor damage to the plane, according to Gregor.
Neither of the two people aboard the plane was injured. Nobody on the ground was injured and no vehicles were involved, according to the FAA, which will investigate.
