Half a dozen correctional officers throughout California are following in Tehachapi resident Sarah Coogle’s footsteps and suing the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for an alleged lack of accommodations for pregnant officers.
Coogle filed her lawsuit last October alleging that responding to an inmate fight at the Tehachapi prison while pregnant led to an injury that caused the death of her unborn child. Since then, six more female officers have come forward as part of a class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last month by Peter Law Group in Manhattan Beach, which also represents Coogle.
According to the suit, the guards are claiming that they were denied reasonable accommodations for their pregnancies.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.