The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday shooting in east Bakersfield that left six injured.
KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague said the shooting occurred around 12:26 a.m. in the 3500 block of Pioneer Drive. Multiple shots were fired, leaving one juvenile and five adults with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A large party was going on at the apartment complex before the shooting.
KCSO had limited suspect descriptions, and said they were driving a white sedan. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Ollague said.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(2) comments
Dang, that area around Foothill High is troubling.
Coming to your neighborhood,... soon.
