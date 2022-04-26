Six facing federal charges in Bakersfield drug-trafficking investigation

Six people were arrested in Kern County on Tuesday following a yearlong investigation into a Bakersfield-based drug-trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine and heroin, according to a Department of Justice news release.
The defendants are scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday to answer to the allegations.
Those charged in the federal criminal complaint include: Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41; Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45; and Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30; all citizens of Mexico residing in Bakersfield; Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, of Bakersfield; and Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36; and Mark Garcia, 22, both of Arvin.
Campos distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Bakersfield that he imported from Mexico, according to court documents. Between March 2021 and February, law enforcement agencies intercepted and seized approximately 86 pounds of methamphetamine and 1 kilogram of heroin that Campos and his co-conspirators were attempting to distribute.
If convicted of the charged offenses, each defendant faces a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine.