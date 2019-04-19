Six people were arrested and more than 350 pounds of marijuana were recovered during a drug bust on Thursday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested people in connection with the cultivation and distribution of drugs, the operation of illegal marijuana dispensaries as well as some for weapons-related offenses. The operation was conducted in the 3500 block of Serrano Way and 300 block of East 19th Street.
According to the department, investigators also seized more than 353 pounds of marijuana, nearly 15,000 grams of marijuana concentrate, about 1421 grams of marijuana edibles and 313 plants.
In addition, 15 guns and 500 rounds of ammunition were seized, including an illegally converted automatic Glock handgun and a flamethrower.
The operation was done in cooperation with California Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Flamethrower was for the weed ??
