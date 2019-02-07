Kern County sheriff's deputies assisted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office in serving a search warrant in Boron that led to the arrests of six people and shed new light on other investigations in Kern.
The warrant was served at a residence in the 27000 block of Nugent Street, and deputies arrested 31-year old Johnny Maclean on suspicion of robbery in the Kramer Junction area, according to sheriff's officials.
Several others were located and arrested when the warrant was served.
Deputies arrested Robert Hanson, 61, on a misdemeanor warrant, Melissa Helm, 21, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants, Michael Nelson, 22, on two misdemeanor warrants, Maranda McConnel, 34, on two misdemeanor warrants and Ryan Thatcher, 33, on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, sheriff's officials said.
