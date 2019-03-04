A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Bakersfield last month was arrested Monday in Tehachapi.
Michael Pinon, 36, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other offenses, according to police.
Pinon is accused in a shooting that occurred Feb. 24 in the 3600 block of Stockdale Highway. Police said the victim suffered minor/moderate injuries.
When officers attempted to take him into custody Monday, Pinon tried fleeing with a gun in his waistband, police said. He was arrested and the firearm seized.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
