You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting at Culichi Town restaurant leads to arrest

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Francisco Salas, 29, of Bakersfield, suspected on firing several shots into the Culichi Town restaurant on Sunday.

An altercation inside the restaurant occurred around 10:33 p.m., BPD said, and Salas is accused of firing the shots while he was leaving.

Based on suspect and vehicle description, BPD officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by Salas in the area of Planz Road and Benton Street. The vehicle failed to yield, BPD said, and led units on a pursuit down northbound Highway 99, concluding in a field southwest of Lerdo Highway and Highway 65.

Salas was booked and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading, among other charges.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases