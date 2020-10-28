A suspected shooter is in the hospital and in police custody following shootouts with law enforcement during a manhunt in east Bakersfield on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man was taken into custody at 3:54 p.m. after an officer-involved shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street. Lt. Joel Swanson, KCSO’s public information officer, said the suspect was in critical condition, but that he was alive as of early Wednesday evening.
At 2:47 p.m., KCSO received a call regarding a shooting in the 900 block of Water Street. Deputies discovered a shooting victim with major injuries, Swanson said. The victim was in stable condition as of early Wednesday evening.
Following a search of the area, deputies located the shooting suspect at about 3 p.m. Swanson said that an officer-involved shooting occurred between Dartmouth and Water streets; however, the suspect fled on foot.
Armed with a rifle, the man went into a neighborhood and fled through residential backyards. At 3:10 p.m. he began firing at a KCSO helicopter unit that was in pursuit, Swanson said. He added that the helicopter unit had returned to the sheriff’s office to inspect for any damage.
During the manhunt the suspect allegedly tried to force entry through the back of someone’s home, Swanson said.
At 3:50 p.m., KCSO’s helicopter located the suspect in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street. Deputies engaged him and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Swanson said. The suspect went down in the yard and was arrested.
A rifle was recovered at the scene, Swanson said.
A woman was also detained by KCSO, however, it is not known if she was involved in the incident, Swanson said.
In addition to KCSO, the Bakersfield Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Probation Department assisted in the investigation, Swanson said.
No additional identifying information for the suspect was available, according to Swanson.
Swanson said that surrounding Washington Middle and Myra A. Noble Elementary schools were placed on lockdown during the incident. He said that he believed only staff was present on school grounds as things unfolded.
Bakersfield College locked its facilities during the incident, according to a news release from the school. There were 20 children and 15 staff members inside the Child Development Center on campus. They were eventually released when the situation was no longer active, the news release stated.