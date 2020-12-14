The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two people who were shot at Richland Hills Lane on Friday.
Meranda Michele Batista, 48, of Bakersfield, was shot by another person at 7:16 p.m. in the 9700 block of Richland Hills Lane, KCSO said in a report.
The report says Batista died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
Previously, the Bakersfield Police Department reported officers found a man and a woman at the scene, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. At the time, BPD said the man's wounds were apparently self-inflicted.