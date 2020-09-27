The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl, who went missing Sept. 10 in Tehachapi.
Gabriela Martin, 14, may be in the Bakersfield area, KCSO reported in a news release on Sunday. She is described as white, standing 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call 861-3110.
(1) comment
We have a problem. Why are all these teenaged girls going missing? And we never hear if they're found or not. The Californian needs to do a better job of updating these stories.
