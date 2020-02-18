The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Frazier Park man last seen in November 2019.
Bradley Allen Demaio, 31, frequents the Lebec and Santa Clarita areas, the Sheriff’s Office said in a missing person’s bulletin.
The Sheriff’s Office said Demaio is six feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and is white. He has several tribal tattoos on his legs.
Anyone with information that could aid the Sherriff’s Office is asked to call 861-3110.
