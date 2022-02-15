Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating person reported missing

UPDATE: KCSO officials reported Daveon Brown was located around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in finding Daveon Brown.
Brown is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 179 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Brown was last seen in the Mojave area, wearing a burgundy shirt, a black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black socks.
If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.