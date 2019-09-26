The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has determined a 53-year-old man who was shot in the torso in Mojave in August died in a homicide.
Miguel Rico Lievanos, was shot by another on at 7:49 p.m., Aug. 24, at the 15000 block of L Street in Mojave, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital where he died in the emergency room, according to the report.
An autopsy was performed to determine the cause of Lievanos’ death was the gunshot to the torso, the Sheriff’s Office said in its report.
The manner of death is homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
