A presumed human fetus found in the 700 block of Meadow Grove Court on Monday was determined to be a doll after further investigation, according to Angela Monroe, public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
KCSO’s homicide unit described the doll as being a prop that was intentionally designed to look like a human fetus, according to Monroe.
“(The doll) was very lifelike, from what (the homicide unit) described,” Monroe said.
The doll was found in a container inside the dumpster, Monroe said. She said it was unclear what the motive was but whoever placed the doll in the dumpster did not break the law.
The doll was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. by a person combing through the dumpster.
