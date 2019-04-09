The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk juvenile who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
The department said 15-year-old Francisco Vejar Jr. is a special needs student at Ruggenberg Career Center, 610 Ansol Ln. He has been missing since 10:15 a.m. after not returning from a bathroom break at the school.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 391-7500.
(1) comment
what? another KHSD Special Ed student is left unsupervised?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.