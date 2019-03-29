The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant in east Bakersfield.
The department said on Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the 6900 block of Avenida Del Sol to investigate an infant death. The cause of death has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.
No additional details have been released at this time.
