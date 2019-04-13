The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant on Friday.
The department said at around 10:06 a.m., deputies were sent to the 2000 block of Oregon Street after getting a report of a baby not breathing. When they arrived, deputies provided first aid to the baby, who was later taken to a local hospital.
Shortly after, the baby was pronounced dead. No additional details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.