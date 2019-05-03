The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an apparent homicide on Thursday.
The department said 36-year-old Jesse Lopez was found dead in the 3000 block of Wilson Road by officers with the Bakersfield Police Department at around 5:35 a.m. BPD said they saw a possible gunshot wound but it has not been confirmed yet whether this was a shooting death.
The case is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.