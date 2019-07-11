The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a canal on Truxtun Avenue on Tuesday.
Jairo Ulices Cordero, 27, of Los Angeles, was found at the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue at approximately 1:37 p.m., by the Bakersfield Police Department, according to a report by the Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.