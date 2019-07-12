The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died of multiple gunshot wounds at the 3000 block of Nelson Street on Tuesday.
Anthony James Gonzales, 36, of Bakersfield, died at 2:08 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner is homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.