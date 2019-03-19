The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.
On July 1, 2016, 18-year-old Dejon Nellium was shot and killed in the 2000 block of South J Street in Bakersfield. Leads have been investigated, but no one has been arrested, sheriff's officials said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
