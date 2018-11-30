The Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted probation compliance checks at 42 residences in Wasco on Thursday, making seven arrests for various probation violations.
Six of the arrests were made without incident, but one arrest involved a 90 mile-per-hour chase.
Deputies attempted to contact probationer Kelley Stafford at a residence in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue, but he allegedly fled in a vehicle upon their arrival.
A police report says deputies located the vehicle down the street, near Poso Drive, and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle instead accelerated in a pursuit that lasted six minutes and reached speeds of 90 miles-per-hour.
The vehicle eventually stopped at the intersection of Highway 43 and Shafter Avenue, the report said, and Stafford allegedly ran from the vehicle, tossing a bag near a dumpster.
Deputies subsequently apprehended Stafford after a foot chase, and located the bag he allegedly discarded.
The Sheriff’s Office said the bag contained a loaded .22 caliber revolver, loose ammunition and approximately 200 grams of marijuana.
Stafford was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, marijuana sales and participating in a criminal street gang.
