The Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse spring social gala fundraiser, scheduled for May 9 at Jax Horse Haven Ranch, has been postponed as a result of COVID-19 according to a press release.
A new date will be determined in the fall, according to the release.
Those who have already purchased tickets to the event can contact Daron at 332-8331 or Craig at 808-4214 for either a refund or to reserve a spot for the future event.
