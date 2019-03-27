Homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found in a field in Lamont Tuesday evening.
Deputies were dispatched to the 6900 block of Di Giorgio Road around 6:30 p.m. and found the body, according to sheriff's officials. The death was determined to be suspicious, and homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Cause and manner of death are unknown. The man's name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.