Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood announced that 11 sheriff’s officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and that five inmates within the department’s jails have also tested positive.
In a video briefing Friday, Youngblood said 10 of the officers are currently self-isolating and one has completed the 14-day quarantine and returned to work after showing no virus symptoms.
Youngblood said the number of COVID-positive inmates is “much smaller” than he anticipated it would be. On Tuesday, he reported that 10 officers and two inmates had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I think we’re looking good, we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Youngblood said. “We’re one-third through April, if we just hang on through April I think we’re going to win this war — I know we’re going to win this war — but I think we’re going to win it sooner than later.”
The sheriff also took part in two conference calls this week with President Donald Trump. The first involved the president sending his thanks to all officers for their service amid the pandemic.
“Mr. President, thank you for that, and my officers, thank you for that acknowledgement,” Youngblood said.
The second, when Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump, dealt with the topic of mental health and suicide concerns during self-isolation, according to Youngblood.
“We are really moving in the right direction," the sheriff said. "I hope you all hang with this isolation, because that’s really what it is when you’re staying at home. You can still go for hikes. The next seven days are going to be beautiful days to go out and hike. Maintain your distance.”
