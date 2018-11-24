A Shafter man was killed in a fatal car accident on Highway 99 Friday.
The California Highway Patrol said that at around 11:47 p.m., the department received a call about a collision on Highway 99 south of Perkins Avenue in McFarland. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.
During the course of an investigation, the CHP learned that the man was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 southbound on the highway and was approaching the Perkins Avenue overcrossing at high speeds when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turn and collided with a metal guardrail.
The department said due to the force of the collision, the vehicle went through the guardrail and then hit a concrete bridge abundant.
It has not yet been determined if alcohol or drugs factored into the collision.
