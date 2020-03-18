On Tuesday evening, the Shafter City Council declared a local state of emergency and made various modifications to services the city provides, according to press releases from the city.
Beginning Wednesday and until April 14, all city offices that have direct contact with the public will be closed to the public or be limited to appointments for essential services, according to the city’s release. These offices include the city manager department’s lobby, the city services lobby, finance customer service windows, the Shafter Learning Center and Shafter animal control.
The Shafter Police Department lobby will be closed to the public but will provide limited services on a reduced schedule, the city said in its news release. If anyone needs to make an inquiry to the department, a speaker box outside the main lobby is available and inquirers will be screened for access to the lobby.
“We encourage residents to follow the recommended hygiene practices including good handwashing, social distancing, and self-isolation if you feel ill,” the city’s release said.
