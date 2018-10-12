Search warrants conducted at marijuana dispensaries in East Bakersfield by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office resulted in several arrests as well as the seizure of drugs and other items.
The department said search warrants were recently executed at dispensaries at 3795 Niles St., 1929 E. California Ave. and 1910 Morning Drive. Seven people were arrested on suspicion of crimes relating to marijuana sales.
The department said 34-year-old Marcus Rede, 31-year-old Steven Zepeda and 39-year-old Rey Armendariz-Gonzalez were arrested on suspicion of marijuana sales and violating a county ordinance banning marijuana sales, both misdemeanors.
Miguel Valuera Jr., 21, and 19-year-old Eduardo Vargas were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of maintaining a business for the purposes of sales, conspiracy, manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana sales and violating the county ordinance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The department arrested 18-year-old Basicio Bravo for the same violations as well as being in possession of a controlled drug.
Mario Flores, 55, was booked on suspicion of maintaining a business for marijuana sales, making sales and violating the county ordinance
In addition, the search resulted in the seizure of 38.5 pounds of processed marijuana, 776.9 grams of marijuana concentrates, 351 packages of edibles, one gun, more than $4,000 in money, one commercial-grade honey oil lab and a small amount of what is believed to be cocaine.
